A "Good Morning America" segment today accidentally became a bit NSFW when reporter Will Reeve was caught on camera in his full attire, which consisted of a business suit on top and um, shorts, in the bottom.

Hey put some pants on my guy pic.twitter.com/PpCIBRrjP5 — Adam Graham (@grahamorama) April 28, 2020



You can see Reeve's error if you watch to the end here:



Reeve later addressed his wardrobe mishap on Twitter, stating that while it appears he's not wearing any pants, he is, in fact, wearing shorts. So at least there is some saving grace there:

They're shorts I promise 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020



[Via Twitter]