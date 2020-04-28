'Good Morning America' Segment Accidentally Becomes NSFW When Camera Shows Reporter In Very Short Shorts
A "Good Morning America" segment today accidentally became a bit NSFW when reporter Will Reeve was caught on camera in his full attire, which consisted of a business suit on top and um, shorts, in the bottom.
You can see Reeve's error if you watch to the end here:
Reeve later addressed his wardrobe mishap on Twitter, stating that while it appears he's not wearing any pants, he is, in fact, wearing shorts. So at least there is some saving grace there:
[Via Twitter]