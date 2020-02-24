In 1911, a Swedish film production company shot a bunch of footage on the streets of a bustling New York City. A few years ago, Guy Jones uploaded the footage to YouTube (slightly slowed down to natural speed) and it went viral.

And now Denis Shiryaev — who recently upscaled the famous "Arrival of a train at La Ciotat" — has colorized the footage and upscaled it to 60 FPS and 4K resolution using neural networks. Here's the original footage:



And here's Shiryaev's upscaled and colorized version — so smooth it looks like it could have been filmed last year (except for, well, all the clothes and old cars):



[Denis Shiryaev]