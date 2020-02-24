IN LIVING COLOR

· Updated:

In 1911, a Swedish film production company shot a bunch of footage on the streets of a bustling New York City. A few years ago, Guy Jones uploaded the footage to YouTube (slightly slowed down to natural speed) and it went viral.

And now Denis Shiryaev — who recently upscaled the famous "Arrival of a train at La Ciotat" — has colorized the footage and upscaled it to 60 FPS and 4K resolution using neural networks. Here's the original footage:


And here's Shiryaev's upscaled and colorized version — so smooth it looks like it could have been filmed last year (except for, well, all the clothes and old cars):


[Denis Shiryaev]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

ON THE EDGE OF OUR SEATS

politico.com

There's one thing that unites voters across the political chasm separating Bernie Sanders from Donald Trump: They're all deeply unsettled by the present state of affairs in America.

POLICE EXPORT

2 diggs chicagoreader.com

The lack of congressional oversight on ITT — a small police training company founded in Chicago that has trained more than 600 officers in El Salvador — is even more troubling given the behavior of some of the US officers running the program.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample