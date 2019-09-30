LAUGHING ALL THE WAY TO THE BANK

It’s sometimes hard to fathom the sheer scope of profits made by the world’s most profitable companies. To help you get a sense of the jaw-dropping amount of money corporations like Apple and Alphabet actually earn, personal finance site HowMuch created a graph that shows the amount of money the world’s top 20 most profitable companies make every day. The ranking of companies was taken from the most recent Fortune Global 500 chart.

The top 20 list is notably dominated by natural resources companies, tech companies and banks. Leading the way by a large margin is Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s government-owned petroleum and natural gas company and the world’s most profitable company. According to the chart, Saudi Aramco makes a staggering $304 million every day or $1 million every 4.7 minutes.

In second place is Apple, which makes $163 million in a day or $1 million every 8.8 minutes. Apart from Saudi Aramco and Apple, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Samsung and China Construction Bank are the only companies that make more than $100 million every day.

And here’s a list from HowMuch of the top 10 most profitable companies and the money they make on a daily basis:

1. Saudi Aramco: $304.04 M daily – Earns $1 M in 4.7 minutes
2. Apple: $163.1 M daily – Earns $1 M in  8.8 minutes
3. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China: $123.29  M daily – Earns $1M in 11.7 minutes
4. Samsung Electronics: $109.3 M daily – Earns $1 M in 13.2 minutes
5. China Construction Bank: $105.48 M daily – Earns $1 M in 13.7 minutes
6. JPMorgan Chase & Co.: $88.97 M daily – Earns $1 M in 16.2 minutes
7. Alphabet: $84.21 M daily – Earns $1 M in 17.1 minutes
8. Agricultural Bank of China: $83.99 M daily – Earns $1 M in 17.1 minutes
9. Bank of America Corp.: $77.12 M daily – Earns $1 M in 18.7 minutes
10. Bank of China: $74.59 M daily – Earns $1 M in 19.3 minutes

