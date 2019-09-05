The Economist Intelligence Unit’s global livability index for 2019 is out and for the second year in a row, Vienna, Austria is the most livable city in the world. Their annual index evaluates 140 cities around the globe, and ranks them by 30 factors across five umbrella categories (weighed by percentage) — “stability (25%), healthcare (20%), culture and environment (25%), education (10%), and infrastructure (20%).”

Why does Vienna continue to do so well in livability rankings? According to CityLab’s Saransh Sehgal, the city’s housing and transport are affordable. It’s got plenty of green space. And it’s planning for a more sustainable and inclusive future.

It should be noted that livability is not an exact science, CityLab‘s Feargus O’Sullivan points out that “city rankings are a window onto the projected tastes of a highly specific elite.”

Most of the top 10 list is dominated by Australian cities. The top ranked city in the United States is Honolulu at 22. New York City is considerably low-ranked — way down in 58th place.

According to the The Global Livability Index 2019, here are the top 10 most livable cities in the world.

Vienna, Austria (99.1) Melbourne, Australia (98.4) Sydney, Australia (98.1) Osaka, Japan (97.7) Calgary, Canada (97.5) Vancouver, Canada (97.3) Tokyo, Japan (97.2 tie) Toronto, Canada (97.2 tie) Copenhagen, Denmark (96.8) Adelaide, Australia (96.6)

[Via The Economist]