This week, a fun if NSFW meme "What's something you can say during [X] and sex" began to gain steam on Twitter. The meme had people posing questions over what are the things that have been said in movies, TV shows or real-life scenarios that can also be said during sex. A fount of creativity was thus found, with many Twitter users coming up with ingenious answers like this:

"…That's not my name." — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) December 3, 2019

It was all good fun, but then Netflix's Twitter account gave the trend a cursed turn with this question:

what's something you can say during sex but also when you manage a brand twitter account? — Netflix US (@netflix) December 5, 2019

Brand Twitter immediately responded with gusto, with different brands responding to Netflix's inquiry with varying levels of grossness. The whole Twitter thread is truly an embarrassment of embarrassments, and so we decided to pluck out some of the most notable responses and rank them from least to most revolting. Here's the ranking below (you've been warned, proceed with caution):



10. Hulu

netflix and chill? — hulu (@hulu) December 5, 2019

Probably the least disturbing response out of them all. And given that Hulu and Netflix are streaming competitors, it's nice to see the two brands putting aside their differences and becoming odd bedfellows.



9. Paramount

I'm not sure we want to touch this. — Paramount Network (@paramountnet) December 5, 2019



9. Groupon

How likely would you be to recommend us to a friend? — Groupon (@Groupon) December 5, 2019



8. Reddit

Thanks for the gold, kind stranger. — Reddit (@reddit) December 5, 2019

When food, drink and hygienic product brands start to weigh in though, things become a bit dicey:



7. Tazo

Sometimes it helps to blow on it first — Tazo (@Tazo) December 5, 2019



6. Rolling Rock

We're Rock hard — Rolling Rock (@Rolling_Rock) December 5, 2019



5. Charmin

My hiney's Charmin clean…👀 — Charmin (@Charmin) December 6, 2019



4. Wingstop

Bone-in please — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) December 5, 2019



3. Arby's

Do you want more meat? — Arby's (@Arbys) December 5, 2019



2. Raising Cane's

they are AT IT again pic.twitter.com/WRIcu4EJGG — Paul DeBenedetto (@pauldebenedetto) December 5, 2019

And finally, the worst of them all —



1. Kettle Brand Chips

You can go elbow deep in me — Kettle Brand Chips (@kettlebrand) December 6, 2019

We have a lot to say about this — why brands are so keen to appropriate jokes and memes for the purpose of marketing, why we are suffering through the darkest timeline of them all — but Nathan Allebach, the social media manager of Steak-umm, a brand that is also known for its weird online presence, probably said it best here: