The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. For the week of December 2nd, we have a handful of contenders: "We are not the same", Joe Biden biting his wife's finger, phrases for [x] and sex, and "in the right headspace."



4. We Are Not The Same

The meme: A simple gag that's been circulating around Twitter, the "we are not the same" meme skews a brag into self-deprecation. Leading off with "you're in her DMs, i'm in...," the meme playfully toys with our expectations to reveal something that is decidedly not more intimate than "in her DMs."

The examples:

youʼre in her DMs. iʼm in her thesis acknowledgement WE are NOT the same. — aze (@_labstuck) November 25, 2019

u in her likes .. im in her therapists notes .. we are not the same — Luis Vercetti (@97Vercetti) November 25, 2019

you're in her DMs I bought a house in West Egg so that I could stare at the green light at the end of her dock we are not the same — Brandon Pelar (@BrandonDPelar) December 4, 2019

ur in her DMs i'm in her instagram archive we are not the same. i am in unimaginable pain i miss her so much — logan (@brainwxrms) November 22, 2019

youre in her DMs, i'm in her astral clock tower being eviscerated by her vampiric blades. we are not the same — cera (@ciswoman) November 19, 2019

ur in her dms im going to her wedding in greece because there's a 1 in 3 chance i'm her father but i've never met her and only communicate with her through abba songs. we are not the same — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) December 3, 2019

ur in her dms talking about sex, i'm in her dms sharing pictures of opossums with christmas hats on. we are not the same — the titular "nobody" in the mitski song "nobody" (@notstupidgaycat) November 24, 2019

Verdict: A fun, throwaway meme – it's never going to set the world on fire, but will provide many light chuckles as it resurfaces in coming months.

Dan Fallon



3. Joe Biden Biting His Wife's Finger

The meme: During a campaign stop in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden momentarily bit his wife Jill's finger while she was gesticulating in his space during a stump speech. The internet peanut gallery either viewed the quick nibble as a folksy good-natured lark or an embarrassingly weird act.



Examples:

God, please forgive me. pic.twitter.com/mXT9m1YR96 — BOBCAT FOR PRESIDENT 2020 (@BobcatneySpears) December 1, 2019

You gotta take your girl on cute little dates like this and nibble her fingers every now and then 😜🙈❣️ pic.twitter.com/TGMyFRzUm4 — Will🧙‍♂️Menaker (@willmenaker) December 1, 2019

Verdict: Your interpretation of the Biden finger nibble meme probably comes down to how you personally feel about Biden and your politics. If you like Joe, you'll think it's endearingly funny and chalk this moment up to his usual off-kiter antics (like schmoozing with the biker woman back in 2012). If you're not a Joe fan, you probably think it's a shockingly bizarre gaffe. With the increasingly ephemeral nature of our news cycle, it's unclear if this meme has staying power, but as of publishing time, it hasn't ended his campaign so we'll give this meme a thumbs up as a trivial bit of amusement for political observers.

James Crugnale



2. Said During [X] And Sex

The meme: A question is raised, asking whether there anything that's said in pop culture staples or real-life scenarios that are uncannily — and hilariously— applicable during sex.

Examples:

"…That's not my name." — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) December 3, 2019

Show me why they call you Mister Munch — Mara "Get Rid of the Nazis" Wilson (@MaraWilson) December 2, 2019

I'm sad my dad didn't show up — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) December 2, 2019

She said it best pic.twitter.com/gQY2S1yoCl — Nobody is illegal: no more dead migrant children (@chefesque) December 4, 2019

And of course, as it is with most memes, things start to get less fun once the brands join in the fray:



Do you want more meat? — Arby's (@Arbys) December 5, 2019

Verdict:

The instinct to make double entendres is already pretty present in our culture, but this meme has helped crystallize this impulse and made us realize something we've long suspected: everything in life is secretly about sex, isn't it? And what's something you can say when you have an epiphany and during sex? We finally got it now.

Pang-Chieh Ho



1. Headspacegate

The meme: Creative applications of the text message from this Twitter user, who proposed this template as a way to gauge your friends' preparedness to participate in a difficult conversation:

I just want to say, a lot of y'all dump information on your friends at the wrong time without their consent. If you know it's something that could hurt them, ask permission before you decide to be messy. Please. pic.twitter.com/L3jWGni1FW — yana (@YanaBirt) November 29, 2019

Examples: Oh, there are so, so many.

me: aw i look so cute



my camera: are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you? — g (@ghinapalestina) December 2, 2019

Harry Potter And The Right Headspace To Receive Information That Could Possibly Hurt You — the drake gatsby 🎄 (@DrakeGatsby) December 4, 2019

*goes online to check grades*



*message pops up*



"Are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you?" — College Student (@ColIegeStudent) December 4, 2019

me: can i have some serotonin?

my brain: Hey! Are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you? — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) December 4, 2019

oedipus: so thankful that awful prophecy didn't come true and for my hot cougar wife



the oracle of delphi: are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you? — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) December 3, 2019

I'm not in the right headspace to receive any information whatsoever — holy infant (tender and mild) (@Prof_Hinkley) December 4, 2019

Verdict: Truly the meme that keeps on giving—especially since more people keep chiming in with their own template suggestions that may or may not be serious. It's a great meme not only for its ability to make any conversation at once exasperating and very funny, but because the reactions to the original tweet cut to the heart of the serious question of how, in an ideal world, we want to relate to other people. Some of the "scripts" that have been offered on Twitter are themselves patently absurd, but the notion of using a script in general isn't: we use all kinds of scripts and euphemisms to avoid Kool Aid Man-ing it into situations every day.



Neurotypical people: Scripts are so weird. Society is broken if you need them for social interaction.



—–



Also neurotypical people –



NT Person 1: Hi, how are you?



NT Person 2: I'm good, how are you?



NT Person 1: I'm good! — Lilo the Autistic Queer (@A_Silent_Child) December 3, 2019

Anyway, when it comes to these templates, you know, it is what it is. You do you.

Molly Bradley

