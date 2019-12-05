The Week's Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. For the week of December 2nd, we have a handful of contenders: "We are not the same", Joe Biden biting his wife's finger, phrases for [x] and sex, and "in the right headspace."
4. We Are Not The Same
The meme: A simple gag that's been circulating around Twitter, the "we are not the same" meme skews a brag into self-deprecation. Leading off with "you're in her DMs, i'm in...," the meme playfully toys with our expectations to reveal something that is decidedly not more intimate than "in her DMs."
The examples:
Verdict: A fun, throwaway meme – it's never going to set the world on fire, but will provide many light chuckles as it resurfaces in coming months.
Dan Fallon
3. Joe Biden Biting His Wife's Finger
The meme: During a campaign stop in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden momentarily bit his wife Jill's finger while she was gesticulating in his space during a stump speech. The internet peanut gallery either viewed the quick nibble as a folksy good-natured lark or an embarrassingly weird act.
Examples:
Verdict: Your interpretation of the Biden finger nibble meme probably comes down to how you personally feel about Biden and your politics. If you like Joe, you'll think it's endearingly funny and chalk this moment up to his usual off-kiter antics (like schmoozing with the biker woman back in 2012). If you're not a Joe fan, you probably think it's a shockingly bizarre gaffe. With the increasingly ephemeral nature of our news cycle, it's unclear if this meme has staying power, but as of publishing time, it hasn't ended his campaign so we'll give this meme a thumbs up as a trivial bit of amusement for political observers.
James Crugnale
2. Said During [X] And Sex
The meme: A question is raised, asking whether there anything that's said in pop culture staples or real-life scenarios that are uncannily — and hilariously— applicable during sex.
Examples:
And of course, as it is with most memes, things start to get less fun once the brands join in the fray:
Verdict:
The instinct to make double entendres is already pretty present in our culture, but this meme has helped crystallize this impulse and made us realize something we've long suspected: everything in life is secretly about sex, isn't it? And what's something you can say when you have an epiphany and during sex? We finally got it now.
Pang-Chieh Ho
1. Headspacegate
The meme: Creative applications of the text message from this Twitter user, who proposed this template as a way to gauge your friends' preparedness to participate in a difficult conversation:
Examples: Oh, there are so, so many.
Verdict: Truly the meme that keeps on giving—especially since more people keep chiming in with their own template suggestions that may or may not be serious. It's a great meme not only for its ability to make any conversation at once exasperating and very funny, but because the reactions to the original tweet cut to the heart of the serious question of how, in an ideal world, we want to relate to other people. Some of the "scripts" that have been offered on Twitter are themselves patently absurd, but the notion of using a script in general isn't: we use all kinds of scripts and euphemisms to avoid Kool Aid Man-ing it into situations every day.
Anyway, when it comes to these templates, you know, it is what it is. You do you.
Molly Bradley
