The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

For the week of November 11, we have a handful of contenders: Keanu as a tumbleweed, Maclunkey, the "Payphone" exit and Claire Saffitz zoning out.



4. Keanu Tumblereeves

The meme: The trailer for "The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run" dropped yesterday, and one of the best things about the trailer is that it's given us a glimpse of Keanu Reeves starring in the movie as a… tumbleweed. It's certainly a quirky cameo, and screenshots of Keanu from the trailer has instantly gained steam on the internet.

The examples:

Keanu Reeves is in the newest SpongeBob movie as a Tumbleweed, I'm not joking pic.twitter.com/d3FsaJZjfA — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) November 14, 2019

Why does Keanu look like portraits of Jesus my grandma has in her house pic.twitter.com/jRqn8rzX0Z — 🤚 Tomorrow is in your hands 🖐 (@KojiMads) November 14, 2019

marvel: so mr keanu would you like-



keanu: fuck it, im a tumbleweed for spongebob pic.twitter.com/Cw9Pct0IQC — luisa (@tonystrnge) November 15, 2019

Keanu Reeves has been the only consistently good thing about 2019 pic.twitter.com/iteEdm79Ec — Alex Zalben (@azalben) November 14, 2019

Verdict: As memes go, there probably isn't a lot of room for this meme to grow beyond its current scope, but we're more than happy that Keanu Reeves' acting oeuvre now includes him starring as a tumbleweed in a Spongebob movie.



3. Maclunkey

The meme: Star Wars fans were shocked to discover on the Disney+ streaming service that the original film had been changed by George Lucas yet again — this time with the addition of a new line. During the scene where Harrison Ford's Han Solo shoots Greedo (a sequence with much notoriety, as it had previously been edited in the Special Edition rerelease to make Greedo shoot first), the green bounty hunter now utters the phrase "Maclunkey!" right before being gunned down.



In the Disney+ version of Star Wars Greedo now shouts "MACLUNKEY" before getting shot. This is now my favorite version because why the hell not? MACLUNKEY! #starwars #maclunkey pic.twitter.com/k1XmP8wAZT — Eric Fell (@ericfell) November 12, 2019

According to Entertainment Weekly, the phrase was first uttered in The Phantom Menace and means "This is the end of you." When EW contacted a Lucasfilm representative, they confirmed the change.

"George Lucas signed off on the change back in 2012, prior to the company's acquisition by Disney. But this is seemingly the first time the new version has been publicly released." Fans had a field day with the edit, with jokes and other memes, mostly at Lucas's expense.

The examples:

To celebrate Greedo now yelling "Maclunkey" in Star Wars, I have made this GIF. You're welcome, and… MACLUNKEY! pic.twitter.com/xM46gpLJSs — Eric Fell (@ericfell) November 12, 2019

Whether Han or Greedo shoots first, Lucas always shoots last#maclunkey #disneyplus pic.twitter.com/cBqI1FhCgg — No More Movies (@No_More_Movies) November 12, 2019

"Oh… a little bit of #maclunkey." pic.twitter.com/wNADiYVqo7 — the Smark & Friends podcast (@SmarkAndFriends) November 13, 2019

Verdict: I have a good feeling about this! George Lucas's penchant to change his movies over and over again often enrages fans but this goofy addition is a hilarious bonus to the iconic film and gives us yet another reason to get a subscription to Disney's new streaming service. Also, "Maclunkey" is just a funny word.



2. The 'Payphone' Exit

The meme: Mid-activity fakeouts that end in everybody doing a sort of modified bunny hop in a line out of the room to the soundtrack of Maroon 5's "Payphone."

Examples: Sometimes this takes place on a basketball court:

This TikTok trend might be my favorite so far pic.twitter.com/qaJtHe16Kk — Dave Jorgenson 🧈 (@davejorgenson) November 12, 2019

Sometimes it's a whole bunch of people on a basketball court:

Sometimes it's in the middle of an actual game, much to the other team's surprise:

These guys did it during a real game! pic.twitter.com/ObtA8HBjql — Chuck Lai (@chuck415) November 12, 2019

Sometimes it's gymnasts adding their own surprise twist:

And hey, sometimes you gotta do it out of a McDonald's:



Verdict: Some of these aren't executed quite as flawlessly as others, but who are we to nitpick? Gen Z is having more fun than anyone else right now, and we're benefitting from it. Keep at it, kids.





1. Claire Saffitz Zoning Out

The meme: A clip of Claire Saffitz, star of Bon Appétit's hit video series "Gourmet Makes" and a beloved member of the Bon Appétit Cinematic Universe, zoning out during one of the recent videos. It's quick and simple, and the perfect vehicle for some relatable memes.

The examples:

Me dissociating after spending a little too long around other people pic.twitter.com/dxmNmqO9zs — EX-CLUB COOL STAN ⛪ (@jackshiding) November 11, 2019

me in public creating fake scenarios in my head and hurting my own feelings pic.twitter.com/1DdrCmpkfR — ¿alex? (@hoemoticon) November 11, 2019

when it's the end of lecture and everyone else is packing up but your professor is still talking and you don't want to be rude.



pic.twitter.com/CqbO5CQskC — claire saffitz hair appreciation (@hairsaffitz) November 4, 2019

when your friends are talking about their boyfriends/girlfriends and you can't relate because your longest relationship has been with the bon appétit youtube channel. pic.twitter.com/CqbO5CQskC — claire saffitz hair appreciation (@hairsaffitz) November 8, 2019

When you're sitting in an hour long meeting that could've been an email 📧 https://t.co/tWw6XFoq8T — Ernest. (@judetic_engr) November 5, 2019

Verdict: It's fun, it's eminently relatable (who wouldn't want to zone out and forget about the terrible world for a bit?), and it features a beloved internet figure. It's not a world-destroying meme by any measure, but it's a very good meme of the week.

Unranked Power Meme: What are we going to do with "Epstein Didn't Kill Himself"? It's been growing for a few weeks now and a sitting Congressman cryptically tweeted it out using an acrostic yesterday, but it just feels too grim to include it in these rankings. But it's not going anywhere, so we'll acknowledge it here.