A viral TikTok titled “exposing panera” is turning some heads for reportedly revealing the way Panera Bread prepares its wildly popular mac and cheese meal.

In the video, replete with the audio from the Look at This Dude meme, a purported Panera employee is seen placing a sealed plastic bag full of creamy cheese sauce into a boiler -- then later slicing it open with scissors and plopping into a bowl. Watch below:

[Via Today.com]