The Highlights Of The Fifth Public Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

On Thursday, David Holmes, a senior US diplomat in Ukraine, and Fiona Hill, the former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia, testified before the House Intelligence Committee. Digg has you covered for all of the new developments in the public impeachment inquiry so far.

Holmes testified that he could hear the call that President Donald Trump had with EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

David Holmes testified this morning that he could "hear the president's voice through the earpiece of the phone" and that "the president's voice was loud and recognizable" on a call he overheard President Trump having with Gordon Sondlandhttps://t.co/6yNd9GwUxi pic.twitter.com/j9Hg9BilV8 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 21, 2019

Holmes overheard a call between Trump and Sondland:



Sondland said of Ukraine's President Zelensky: 'He loves your ass, he'll do whatever you want.'



Trump asked if Ukraine would do the political investigations.



Sondland responded: 'He's gonna do it. He'll do anything you ask.' pic.twitter.com/aLTr3jXOq2 — House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) November 21, 2019

Holmes' testimony also made waves on social media this morning after he testified that Jay Leno was one of the guests at a June 4 dinner that Sondland hosted for the newly elected president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

If you had Jay Leno and the Kardashians in impeachment bingo, you won. — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) November 21, 2019

While this dinner occurred, an official meeting still needed to be made with Zelensky and President Trump. In yesterday's bombshell testimony, Sondland testified that the meeting of the two leaders was held as a "quid pro quo." Zelensky first had to promise to investigate Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company which Hunter Biden was associated, he claimed.

The Kardashians and A$AP Rocky were also mentioned during the call.

David Holmes describes the phone call he overheard between Sondland and Trump…after Sundaland and Trump talked about the investigations, they turned to A$AP Rocky and said "you can tell the Kardashians that you tried." pic.twitter.com/ajBpqoyy7f — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 21, 2019

During Hill's testimony, she said any belief that Russia didn't meddle in the 2016 election and that Ukraine did was a "fictional narrative."

Fiona Hill: "Some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did."



"This is a fictional narrative." https://t.co/i5y2bsRk2A pic.twitter.com/DUwby3ihrj — ABC News (@ABC) November 21, 2019

More updates to come…