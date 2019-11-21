The Highlights Of The Fifth Public Impeachment Inquiry Hearing
On Thursday, David Holmes, a senior US diplomat in Ukraine, and Fiona Hill, the former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia, testified before the House Intelligence Committee. Digg has you covered for all of the new developments in the public impeachment inquiry so far.
Holmes testified that he could hear the call that President Donald Trump had with EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland.
Holmes' testimony also made waves on social media this morning after he testified that Jay Leno was one of the guests at a June 4 dinner that Sondland hosted for the newly elected president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.
While this dinner occurred, an official meeting still needed to be made with Zelensky and President Trump. In yesterday's bombshell testimony, Sondland testified that the meeting of the two leaders was held as a "quid pro quo." Zelensky first had to promise to investigate Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company which Hunter Biden was associated, he claimed.
The Kardashians and A$AP Rocky were also mentioned during the call.
During Hill's testimony, she said any belief that Russia didn't meddle in the 2016 election and that Ukraine did was a "fictional narrative."
More updates to come…