Watch The Moment Gordon Sondland Testified That There Was 'Quid Pro Quo' In The Ukraine Deal
On Wednesday, during his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland delivered a potentially bombshell statement.
"Was there a 'quid pro quo?'" Sondland said. "The answer is yes."
Sondland's statement, is, in CNN's words, "the most damning evidence to date directly implicating Trump in the quid pro quo at the heart of the impeachment inquiry."
"We did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani. Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt. We all understood that if we refused to work with Mr. Giuliani, we would lose an important opportunity to cement relations between the United States and Ukraine. So we followed the President's orders," Sondland said in his testimony.
Sondland also testified that Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were involved as well.
Fox News anchor Bret Baier called the testimony "very damaging to many of the defenses by the GOP."
According to CNN's Jim Acosta, President Donald Trump is watching Sondland's testimony.
More updates as they come in…