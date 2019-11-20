On Wednesday, during his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland delivered a potentially bombshell statement.

"Was there a 'quid pro quo?'" Sondland said. "The answer is yes."

Sondland's statement, is, in CNN's words, "the most damning evidence to date directly implicating Trump in the quid pro quo at the heart of the impeachment inquiry."

BREAKING: Amb. Sondland says explicitly that there was a "quid quo pro" at play. https://t.co/fN3FvT6PAA pic.twitter.com/IOocmVDIne — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) November 20, 2019

Amb. Gordon Sondland: "Sec. Perry, Amb. Volker and I worked with Mr. Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine matters at the express direction of the president of the United States. We did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani." https://t.co/jx8GtXDNZ5 pic.twitter.com/c4uVOZx8eA — ABC News (@ABC) November 20, 2019

Sondland says email informed multiple senior officials that Zelenskiy would assure Trump he intended to run "investigation."



"Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret. Everyone was informed…days before the presidential call." https://t.co/1TxiFjjHgO #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/4FRlK3zL8j — ABC News (@ABC) November 20, 2019

"We did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani. Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt. We all understood that if we refused to work with Mr. Giuliani, we would lose an important opportunity to cement relations between the United States and Ukraine. So we followed the President's orders," Sondland said in his testimony.

Sondland also testified that Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were involved as well.

Sondland makes clear that Pompeo and Pence are neck deep in this Ukraine mess too pic.twitter.com/V74O6xTJYU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2019

Fox News anchor Bret Baier called the testimony "very damaging to many of the defenses by the GOP."

"Everyone was in the loop" – said slowly numerous times by Ambassador Sondland. A 23 page detailed opening statement that's very damaging to many of the defenses by the GOP. It'll be fascinating to see the cross examination here. #ImpeachmentHearings — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) November 20, 2019

According to CNN's Jim Acosta, President Donald Trump is watching Sondland's testimony.

Trump watching Sondland testimony, WH official says. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 20, 2019

More updates as they come in…