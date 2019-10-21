The employment of SkyCam in football broadcasts has received mixed reviews in the past, but this camera shot of Cordarrelle Patterson's 102-yard kickoff return touchdown in the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears on Sunday was one of those few times when the camerawork truly made the play even more spectacular.

KICK RETURN TD!!



Cordarrelle Patterson to the house for the Bears!#NOvsCHI pic.twitter.com/ZP1FwlSPMb — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 20, 2019

While the Bears lost to the New Orleans Saints in a 25-36 game, the capturing of Patterson's touchdown was definitely one of the most surprising highlights of the game.

