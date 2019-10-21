SOMEBODY GIVE THE OPERATOR A RAISE

The employment of SkyCam in football broadcasts has received mixed reviews in the past, but this camera shot of Cordarrelle Patterson's 102-yard kickoff return touchdown in the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears on Sunday was one of those few times when the camerawork truly made the play even more spectacular.

While the Bears lost to the New Orleans Saints in a 25-36 game, the capturing of Patterson's touchdown was definitely one of the most surprising highlights of the game.

