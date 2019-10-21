Here's An Exceptionally Clever Little TikTok
It began with a blue ball being tossed into the air, but it ended up being so much more (mainly proof that TikTok-ers are getting just as creative as old school Vine users)
[Via Twitter]
It began with a blue ball being tossed into the air, but it ended up being so much more (mainly proof that TikTok-ers are getting just as creative as old school Vine users)
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Profits are hard to come by — and Apple and Amazon aren't going away.
Surprisingly, it's not companies like Apple that are making the list of companies that offer the highest median salaries to employees.
'A driver illegally passes me on the road, passes another driver right after while narrowly avoiding an oncoming car, then gets clocked by a cop doing 77 in a 35 zone. Cop chases him down and I followed.'
'I filmed this video at a friend's bucks party about a year ago. We had all gone down individually and I suggested we all go down together. We had no idea about what was about to transpire. The end result was one of our friends hurt his neck for about 3 months and I hurt my ankle for a couple of months.'
Measuring 194cm and weighing close to one and a half tonnes, it's little wonder Knickers broke the internet. Now, after lying low for close to a year, Knickers is stepping back into the limelight.
From campaign shoots to Victoria's Secret VIP parties, sometimes success isn't all it might seem on the outside
The gang's all together, and they're on the Millennium Falcon. What more could you ask for?
SoftBank will take control of WeWork after the deal is announced.
Munich-based photographer Bernhard Lang recently shared aerial views of famous squares and landmarks throughout London, England. By presenting the metropolis from the sky, Lang offers a more dynamic look at the capital city's unique geometric patterns and iconic architecture.
It began with a blue ball being tossed into the air. It ended up being so much more.
Talk about some stellar social media sleuthing.
Using data from the Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers at NASA have predicted that our own Milky Way galaxy and the nearby Andromeda galaxy (M31) will collide about 4 billion years from now.
Every designer needs access to great design assets. Scopio gives you unlimited, royalty-free access to an enormous photo library from photographers around the world. Get lifetime access for just $29 today.
Rape, torture and human experiments. Sayragul Sauytbay offers firsthand testimony from a Xinjiang 'reeducation' camp.
The fire has grown extremely quickly, expanding from one acre to thirty in less than an hour.
The Stylophone is small, stylus operated and takes two seconds to learn to play.
They say you have to be on your toes when you work. We're guessing this is one of the reasons why.
A New Jersey utility sparked outrage for charging customers to subsidize nuclear plants. We checked the bills. Turns out, that was just one of 16 lurking surcharges.
For nearly 50 years, Larry Via got away with the murder of a New York family man — until his poison pen did him in.
The game shall go on, regardless of rain, wind, or men falling from the sky.
Today in news that will please David Cronenberg and only David Cronenberg, it is now possible to shroud your smart devices in warm, flabby flesh that just loves being pinched and tickled.
German mountain biker Johannes Fischbach wanted to set a world record for a mountain bike jump at the Vogtland Arena in Klingenthal, Germany. It didn't quite work out.
At the height of the Me Too movement, the message of the training seminar was 'fix the women.'
Election results show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party will return to power, but as a minority government after Monday's general election.
Near an airport in Amsterdam, an artist has figured out a way to both please the eye and soothe the ear.
A long-buried street that led pilgrims to the Jewish Temple 2,000 years ago was commissioned by Roman governor Pontius Pilate.
When Waad al-Kateab decided to start a family with her husband, her friends told her she was crazy. It was 2015 and they were living in Aleppo.
Unofficial but impressive tests show that, thanks to the way the OLED pixels work, dark mode saves significant battery life. You're welcome.
To write 'Last Call,' author Brad Thomas Parsons visited bars across the country to ask bartenders what they would choose as their final drink.
Clean, calm and harmonious, the blending of Japanese and Scandi designs is increasingly sought-after. What are the factors that makes them so compatible?
A scandal over radiation exposure at the park is the latest weapon employees are using against each other in a perpetually toxic workplace.
Alison Stine confronts the ways in which being hard of hearing has made her job search more difficult.
The employment of SkyCam in football broadcasts has received mixed reviews in the past, but this camera shot of Cordarrelle Patterson's 102-yard kickoff return touchdown on Sunday was one of those few times when the camerawork made the play even more spectacular.
Most geodes — hollow, crystal-lined rocks — can fit in the palm of your hand. But the giant Pulpi Geode, which is about half the size of a small bedroom, fills part of an abandoned mine in southeastern Spain.
These movie palaces were fixtures of American cities large and small for the first half of the 20th century, providing suitably wondrous escapist backdrops to the celluloid fantasies of their screens.
Teens are paying the price for school-shooting threats — whether they're real or not.
If you've ever gone car shopping, you know dealers will pull out of the air any number of bonkers excuses not to disclose their pricing.
Sadly, this toddler has better form than most of us out there.
Many forecasts for climate change assume that tropical forests will continue to soak up carbon dioxide as the world warms. What if they don't?
Ever dreamed of making your commute inÂ an IndyCar? Gary Cheney made it happen.
A comic artist's take on what the future of transportation might really feel like.
'The Godfather' director joins in the criticism of superhero films, and James Gunn of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' responds.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Three workers were killed when the Hard Rock hotel in New Orleans collapsed on October 12. The demolition of the two construction cranes at the site last weekend, however, do not go entirely as planned, as one of the cranes was still left hanging precariously over the building after the explosion.
By all rights and the laws of physics, Alex Marquez should have ended up sprawled on the pavement here. But he wasn't having it.
A new book challenges one of our most persistent illusions — that meritocracy is possible, or even makes any sense.
Last year, Bryan Goldberg revealed big plans for his relaunch of Gawker, then postponed it indefinitely while laying off the whole staff. Now, there's serious talk of reviving it yet again. Here's what happened behind the scenes.
'My presidential campaign is in dire need of financial resources to keep going,' Castro said in an email to supporters on Monday.