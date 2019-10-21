WHAT ON EARTH

Digg · Updated:

It began with a blue ball being tossed into the air, but it ended up being so much more (mainly proof that TikTok-ers are getting just as creative as old school Vine users)

[Via Twitter]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

WATCHES WE DIGG | SPONSORED

1 digg
Vincero Watches is changing the game with watches that look good, last a lifetime, and don’t break the bank. No matter your style or budget, Vincero has a watch for every look, occasion, and price point. Shop Now.