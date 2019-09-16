Last week, NASA released images of Io, one of Jupiter’s moons, casting a large and formidable shadow on the planet. And earlier today, Kevin M. Gill, a software engineer at NASA, posted his processed image of the shadow, giving us a clear picture of what a solar eclipse on Jupiter would look like.

Jupiter's North Equatorial Belt and the Shadow of Io, @NASAJuno Perijove 22 – https://t.co/xrLr9x45ks pic.twitter.com/W1ABDQtpVB — Kevin M. Gill (@kevinmgill) September 16, 2019

And here’s a slightly bigger image of Gill’s photo:

And for those who are curious about why the shadow of Io is so sharply-defined compared to a solar eclipse on Earth, distance plays a great part in the disparity. Mars photographer Doug Ellison has pointed out that the sun appears much smaller on Jupiter than it does on Earth:

Then sun is significantly smaller as seen from Jupiter – hence shadows are much sharper. — Doug Ellison (@doug_ellison) September 17, 2019

And astrophysicist Katie Mack has explained that Io’s close distance to Jupiter, which makes it appear four times as large as the Sun, is a reason why the shadow of Io so sharp and has a weaker penumbra.

Why is the Moon’s shadow on Earth fuzzy while Io’s shadow on Jupiter is so sharp? Io is so big & close that it more than blocks the Sun (it appears 4x as big as the Sun from Jupiter’s perspective) and it’s so close that the penumbra (fuzzy outer edge of shadow) is super thin. — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) September 14, 2019

