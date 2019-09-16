The Unbelievable Image Of A Solar Eclipse On Jupiter
Last week, NASA released images of Io, one of Jupiter’s moons, casting a large and formidable shadow on the planet. And earlier today, Kevin M. Gill, a software engineer at NASA, posted his processed image of the shadow, giving us a clear picture of what a solar eclipse on Jupiter would look like.
And here’s a slightly bigger image of Gill’s photo:
And for those who are curious about why the shadow of Io is so sharply-defined compared to a solar eclipse on Earth, distance plays a great part in the disparity. Mars photographer Doug Ellison has pointed out that the sun appears much smaller on Jupiter than it does on Earth:
And astrophysicist Katie Mack has explained that Io’s close distance to Jupiter, which makes it appear four times as large as the Sun, is a reason why the shadow of Io so sharp and has a weaker penumbra.
