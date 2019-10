TAKE ME OUT OF THE BALL GAME

When Donald Trump was introduced at the World Series game on Sunday, the reaction from the crowd was less than enthusiastic.

His introduction led to loud boos from the audience:

WATCH: President Trump met with loud boos as he is introduced at the World Series in Nationals Park on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/4RTW8ZqxqP — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 28, 2019

And then after the boos, Trump was met with loud "Lock him up" chants:

President Trump was booed loudly by the fans at Nats Park when he was shown on the big screen.

Then came a loud chant: "Lock him up." @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/LBbgSAHd6k — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) October 28, 2019

[Read more about the incident here]