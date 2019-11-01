Writer Takes New Gig At Deadspin, Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion, Immediately Quits

Sportswriter Alan Goldsher earned the unfortunate distinction of having perhaps one of the most ratioed tweets in Twitter history on Friday after he announced his debut for Deadspin. The opening for new writers at the site came, of course, after its entire staff resigned over objections to decisions made by new owners G/O Media. In about 30 minutes, Goldsher's tweet racked up nearly 1,400 replies and 36 likes:

A deluge of negative tweets followed — many of them simply saying "scab," a derogatory term for someone who crosses a picket line during a strike.

Freelance journalist Brendan O'Connor said he called Goldsher on the phone, following the intense outcry and convinced him to acknowledge his mistake.

Goldsher deleted his tweet and announced he had a change of heart. "I've listened to the room, and I'm out of Deadspin," he tweeted.

I've listened to the room, and I'm out of Deadspin. I hear what you guys are saying, and I respect it. This clearly wasn't a good idea, and I appreciate that I was pointed in the right direction. — Alan Goldsher (@AlanGoldsher) November 1, 2019

Goldsher's apology earned him respect across the media Twitterverse.

appreciate you making the right decision — guy fieri 2020 campaign manager (@libbycwatson) November 1, 2019

The rare reverse-milkshake duck. Good man. — David Klion🔥 (@DavidKlion) November 1, 2019

Meanwhile, the incident is a clear warning shot to G/O Media that they'll have a difficult time keeping Deadspin running.