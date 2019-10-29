G/O Media fired Deadspin deputy editor Barry Petchesky on Tuesday after he disobeyed a company memo decreeing that the site "write only about sports and that which is relevant to sports in some way."

Hi! I've just been fired from Deadspin for not sticking to sports. — Barry Petchesky (@barry) October 29, 2019

Prior to his termination, Petchesky had published a series of tweets criticizing G/O Media management for "unilaterally" deleting posts that had criticized its implementation of auto-play features — saying that staff was "upset with the current state of our site's user experience" and "does not control the ad experience on the site."

Following the dissemination of the "stick to sports" memo, Deadspin went on a publishing spree of explicitly non-sports related content (and marking each story with a "STICK TO SPORTS" badge), including a story about dogs and why it was okay to boo Donald Trump at the World Series.

Deadspin, reportedly told yesterday by G/O Media to stick to sports, is running a bunch of very good and very not-sports stories on its front page right now pic.twitter.com/aZaMgva6xI — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) October 29, 2019

Many Deadspin staffers cried foul over Petchesky's firing.

It is insane that a man who does not care about what we do, and clearly does not read the site can fire not one but two EXCELLENT Deadspin editors and kill a politics site in the span of two months. — kelsey mckinney (@mckinneykelsey) October 29, 2019

they fired the best person in the company and the best sportswriter in the business, over four blogs — Prince Perspiro (@MadBastardsAll) October 29, 2019

Jim Spanfeller is a real piece of shit — Laura Wagner (@laurawags) October 29, 2019

The developments come two months after Deadspin EIC Megan Greenwell quit the site. The "stick to sports" direction was a sticking point for Greenwell and G/O Media's management, and Greenwell told the Daily Beast "I have been repeatedly undermined, lied to, and gaslit in my job." Greenwell also posted a lengthy article on the site on her last day where she railed against management:

A metastasizing swath of media is controlled by private-equity vultures and capricious billionaires and other people who genuinely believe that they are rich because they are smart and that they are smart because they are rich, and that anyone less rich is by definition less smart. They know what they know, and they don't need to know anything else.

[Deadspin]

In the immediate aftermath of the firing, Gizmodo Media Group's Union wrote that G/O Media's actions "would not stand."

Earlier today, @JimSpanfeller, CEO of G/O Media, fired our colleague and longtime Deadspin Deputy Editor Barry Petchesky. This will not stand. We will have updates soon. — GMG Union (@gmgunion) October 29, 2019





This is a developing story…