Deadspin Is In A State Of Open Rebellion Against Its Owners Following 'Stick To Sports' Edict
G/O Media fired Deadspin deputy editor Barry Petchesky on Tuesday after he disobeyed a company memo decreeing that the site "write only about sports and that which is relevant to sports in some way."
Prior to his termination, Petchesky had published a series of tweets criticizing G/O Media management for "unilaterally" deleting posts that had criticized its implementation of auto-play features — saying that staff was "upset with the current state of our site's user experience" and "does not control the ad experience on the site."
Following the dissemination of the "stick to sports" memo, Deadspin went on a publishing spree of explicitly non-sports related content (and marking each story with a "STICK TO SPORTS" badge), including a story about dogs and why it was okay to boo Donald Trump at the World Series.
Many Deadspin staffers cried foul over Petchesky's firing.
The developments come two months after Deadspin EIC Megan Greenwell quit the site. The "stick to sports" direction was a sticking point for Greenwell and G/O Media's management, and Greenwell told the Daily Beast "I have been repeatedly undermined, lied to, and gaslit in my job." Greenwell also posted a lengthy article on the site on her last day where she railed against management:
A metastasizing swath of media is controlled by private-equity vultures and capricious billionaires and other people who genuinely believe that they are rich because they are smart and that they are smart because they are rich, and that anyone less rich is by definition less smart. They know what they know, and they don't need to know anything else.
[Deadspin]
In the immediate aftermath of the firing, Gizmodo Media Group's Union wrote that G/O Media's actions "would not stand."
This is a developing story…