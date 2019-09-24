What Do I Say After I Accidentally Texted A Picture Of A Dildo To My Student, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we’re committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here’s a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.



What Should I Do After Accidentally Texting A Picture Of My Dildo To One Of My Students?

I recently was hired to teach a class at a college and I love it. I gave my students my phone number so they could contact me if they needed to. Mistake number one. Later on after the first class after I already put my students’ numbers in my phone. Mistake number two. I was laughing with my friend on the phone about the new nine-inch dildo I got in the mail from Amazon and texted her a picture of it without my glasses on. Mistake number three. However, a student in my class has the same first name as my friend’s name and the pic of the dildo went to her instead. I realized my mistake seconds after the text went through and I panicked, so I immediately texted this student back: “I am so sorry! I didn’t mean to send a picture to you!” Mistake number four. She eventually texted back, “Who’s this?” I don’t know what to do and I’m mortified and scared that she will report me and I’ll lose my job. Do I admit it was me? Do I change my number? Do I pull her aside after class and explain my totally honest mistake? I am freaking out about this and I have learned my lesson to never give students your number. I’m assuming the student is over 18 and I’m also assuming this student knows that people make mistakes, but I need some guidance. People in send accidental texts that sometimes include dildos, right?

[The Stranger]

Dan Savage advises the letter writer not to mention the incident and to hope the student doesn’t file a complaint. “Make no further mention of your phone number in class, stick to email for convos with students, and delete your students’ names and numbers from your phone,” he writes. Read the rest of his answer.



How Can I Get My Coworker’s Son To Stop Peeing With The Bathroom Door Wide Open?

A C-suite person in our (small, 15-person) office occasionally brings her 12-year-old son to work with her due to childcare issues. My coworkers and I have no problem with this and are all very sympathetic to the plight of working parents. However, there is a major issue: the son regularly pees with the bathroom door wide open (not just one or two inches ajar). We have a single occupancy bathroom on this floor, which is shared by eight colleagues. The other workers are on another floor. Not only does he pee loudly and with the door open, but he frequently misses the toilet, leaves pee on the seat/floor, and doesn’t wash his hands. I know this because, sadly, my desk is right near the bathroom. We put a sign in the bathroom imploring all to wipe the seat if needed, but that doesn’t stop the son. The mother is known to be petty and vindictive, and HR is very hands-off. What to do?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green recommends a polite and direct approach. “The next time you see him going in the bathroom, say, ‘Cyril, please shut the door when you use the bathroom here,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.





How Can I Make Things Right After My Best Friend Flipped Out When She Saw My Boyfriend With A Female Friend?

My friend “Kathy” is like a sister to me and would do anything for me. Her only problem is that she is really impulsive and has a bad temper. Last weekend, my boyfriend of seven months, “Dan,” went to dinner with a friend from law school who just so happens to be a woman… Kathy was in the same restaurant on a date and she saw Dan laughing and talking with a strange woman. Unfortunately, she didn’t bother talking to him, just called him a cheating scumbag and dumped his water on his food. When she got home she texted me a picture of them together, and I immediately explained the situation to her and called Dan… Dan now doesn’t want anything to do with Kathy, but said he knows how close we are so he won’t ask me to cut her off. He said he needs some time to think things over. I haven’t seen him since the incident. I’m devastated. I’m in love with Dan, which is why I think Kathy went off like she did. She texted him an apology. He won’t accept it, but he also keeps telling me I have nothing to apologize for. How can I fix this so he doesn’t break up with me?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax encourages the letter writer to stop making excuses for Kathy and to start holding her accountable for her behavior. “As Kathy’s friend, you have standing to say, ‘Enough,'” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.



Should I Eat At My Friend’s House After She Fed Me A Food I’m Allergic To Twice?

I am fairly allergic to peanuts. I’m not necessarily going to die if I eat one, but I will have an unpleasant visit to an urgent care center. I am cautious about my allergy and always mention my restrictions when eating out or dining at someone’s home. I have a friend, “Tina,” whom I love dearly, but she is a space cadet when it comes to details. As a result, she’s hosted two dinners in the last year that exposed me to peanuts, resulting in embarrassing (and panicked) exits for me. She was sincerely and profusely apologetic both times, and I forgave her oversights. The thing is that she’s hosting another friends dinner next month and is begging me to come. She very badly wants to make up for the other two dinners and promises this time that she’s going above and beyond to take the necessary precautions. I want to trust her, but I don’t know if I do. I almost feel triggered at the thought of another dinner at her place. My sympathetic side feels guilty for being so afraid of a simple dinner with friends, but the anxious side of me is screaming to avoid this occasion like the plague. What do I do? Do I put my trust in her a third time? Or do I run and hide from this occasion? And if I do run and hide, how do I break it to her without hurting her feelings?

[Slate]

Daniel Mallory Ortberg urges the letter writer never to eat anything cooked by Tina ever again. “If someone else poisons you twice, even if it was the result of inattention and not malice, you are allowed to ‘hurt their feelings’ by acknowledging that they poisoned you twice when making future dinner plans,” he writes. Read the rest of his answer.





How Can I Get My Boss To Stop Trying To Watch Me Pump Breastmilk?

I’m an adjunct professor at a mid-sized University, a new mom, and I just had a very awkward encounter with my department head… Before the semester started, I emailed her to let her know that I recently had a baby and if there was a place I could pump between our course meeting and the start of class. She responded that I was welcome to use her office anytime (I don’t have an office) and to let her know if I needed anything. Great! Fast forward to the first day of class: we have our course meeting and all is going well. At the end of the meeting, I ask my department head if now is convenient for her to lend me her office so I can pump; and if not, I’m happy to wait until she’s ready. She enthusiastically responds that now is a great time and that she’s totally comfortable “being around exposed boobies.” I’m a bit taken aback at this point, I expected I’d be able to pump privately. I start mumbling about not wanting to interrupt her work when another one of my fellow adjuncts comes to my rescue and informs me the adjunct lounge is currently empty and the door has a lock… I make my way over to the adjunct lounge, lock the door and get to work. Five minutes later, I hear a knock on the door… it’s my department head. She whispers through the door to be let in, saying she has something important to discuss with me… At this point, I have all my pumping gear on and am wearing my pumping bra, so I’m mostly covered up, but my shoulders are bare and one can clearly see my pumping bra. My department head looks at me for a moment, then asks me if I’ve seen where one of the other adjuncts has gone… I’m clearly super uncomfortable and I respond that I haven’t seen her since the meeting. My department head stares for another moment, then apologizes profusely for disturbing me and leaves. My question is: what on earth should I do about this? I’m incredibly uncomfortable with how she conducted herself, especially since she’s my boss. Should I speak to her about this? What should I say? Should I just pretend this never happened and hope it doesn’t happen again?

[Captain Awkward]

Jennifer Peepas outlines a strategy for the letter writer to “1) Focus on getting a totally private space to pump that does not depend in any way on your department chair 2) THEN worry about fallout/discussion/awkwardness with her.” Read the rest of her answer.



Can I Wait Until Thanksgiving To Tell My College-Age Daughter Her Cat Died?

Our daughter is off at college, and we had to put down her beloved cat. He was hit by a car, and there was no alternative, or we would have called her at once. Well, we still haven’t called her. She sends us perky texts and calls about the fun she’s having, and neither my wife nor I have had the heart to say, “Oh, by the way, Mitch is dead, we’ve put the ashes in an urn in your closet.” Do we have to do this now, or can we wait until Thanksgiving? I already know the answer, but I’m asking anyway.

[Slate]

“Yes, you have to call her tonight,” replies Nicole Cliffe. “You can be a little … hazy … on exactly when it happened. In fact, you have my permission to lie about it.” Read the rest of her answer.

