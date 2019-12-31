Crazy Footage Of An Australian Brushfire Overtaking Firefighters' Truck
As Australia continues to battle powerful brushfires, new footage from around the country shows the shocking effect on the ground. In Wyoming, New South Wales, a crew of firefighters filmed their truck being overtaken by a swift-moving fire, forcing them to take shelter in the vehicle:
The crew, luckily, made it out okay.
Meanwhile, nightmarish images from the coastal town of Mallacoota show the town's residents sheltering in boats, with the sky turned a hellish red:
Read more about the situation in Mallacoota here.