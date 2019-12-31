TERRIFYING

As Australia continues to battle powerful brushfires, new footage from around the country shows the shocking effect on the ground. In Wyoming, New South Wales, a crew of firefighters filmed their truck being overtaken by a swift-moving fire, forcing them to take shelter in the vehicle:

The crew, luckily, made it out okay.


Meanwhile, nightmarish images from the coastal town of Mallacoota show the town's residents sheltering in boats, with the sky turned a hellish red:

Read more about the situation in Mallacoota here.

