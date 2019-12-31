As Australia continues to battle powerful brushfires, new footage from around the country shows the shocking effect on the ground. In Wyoming, New South Wales, a crew of firefighters filmed their truck being overtaken by a swift-moving fire, forcing them to take shelter in the vehicle:

The crew from Fire and Rescue NSW Station 509 Wyoming recorded this video showing the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire burning South of Nowra. The crew was forced to shelter in their truck as the fire front passed through. #NSWFires #ProtectTheIrreplaceable pic.twitter.com/Hb0yVrefi9 — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) December 31, 2019

The crew, luckily, made it out okay.



Meanwhile, nightmarish images from the coastal town of Mallacoota show the town's residents sheltering in boats, with the sky turned a hellish red:

Earlier this morning in Mallacoota.



"A mother took this photo. Her two primary school aged sons are in the boat with her. They're out on the Mallacoota lake trying to stay safe from fire, it doesn't look like it but it's daytime." – @ABCGippsland pic.twitter.com/WVi1Mz8dTz — Sean Power (@seanpowerAU) December 31, 2019

