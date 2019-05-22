600 FEET ACROSS

Group Carves The World's Largest Ice Carousel, Weighing In At 23,000 Tons

A group of Finnish designers spent five days cutting this glorious spinning disc, and it looks like a hell of a lot of fun.
Via Caters
