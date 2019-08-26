The Reason Why Tomatoes Taste Less Delicious Once You Put Them In The Fridge

Amazon has a well-documented fake item problem, from counterfeit versions of AirPods, books, and designer clothes to items that simply do not exist at all. Unfortunately, a packet of "blue strawberry seeds" — yes, strawberries that are blue — is one of the latter.
Here's a trick from skateboarder Evan Mock that, if you were to just see out of the corner of your eye, you might shrug at and move on. But as soon as you focus on it and realize what Mock is doing, you'll lose your mind, because hoooooly sh*t, what?
Commuter rail stations in the San Francisco Bay Area should be some of the most valuable land in the region (and by extension, the world). So why are there so many parking lots and one-story buildings right next to them?
Ron Fellows played cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Raiders from 1981–1988. Now 61 years old, Fellows suffers from Alzheimer's, and his cognition is gradually declining. What follows is a description of life from the perspective of Debra Fellows, Ron's wife since 2002.
That's got to be the real thing, no way that’s a toy, I thought to myself when viewing pictures of this handcrafted 1:8 scale 1957 Porsche 356A Speedster model. Well, I was wrong, it’s not a toy for starters, it's a model crafted by Bristol, England-based company Amalgam Collection.
Calling the opioid crisis an "imminent danger and menace," District Judge Thad Balkman said "the state met its burden that the defendants Janssen and Johnson & Johnson's misleading marketing and promotion of opioids created a nuisance as defined by [the law]."