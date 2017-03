I'm dying. Japanese player Kikuchi just had the Dodger Stadium organist play the Zelda theme as his walk-on music. #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/5nGMch2tFV

In last night's World Baseball Classic semi-final game against the US, Japanese second baseman Ryosuke Kikuchi had Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle play the overworld theme from 'The Legend Of Zelda' as his walk-up music.