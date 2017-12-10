This Guitar Orchestra Of 'The Imperial March' From 'Star Wars' Is Fricking Impressive

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Millennials are doomed, Cracker Barrel is the best chain restaurant and Waze is slowing everyone down.
Usually, broadband connections rely on wires made of a conductive substances like copper. In the case of the Andrews & Arnold technician, however, they used about 6 feet of twine soaked in salt water (better conductivity than fresh water) that was connected to alligator clips to establish the connection.