MAY THE RIFFS BE WITH YOU

This Guitar Orchestra Of 'The Imperial March' From 'Star Wars' Is Fricking Impressive

0 diggs
This rendition of "The Imperial March" only consists of 28 orchestra parts and 70 guitar tracks. No biggie, you know.
Cooper Carter
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals

The Best Long Reads