CAUGHT ON CAM: Viewer sent this to sister station, @CBSPittsburgh . Spool of wire falls off truck on Route 40 & starts rolling into Uniontown pic.twitter.com/3fB6QBYdf8

WE CAN'T HATE ON THIS ROLL There's Nothing More Majestic Than A Wire Spool Rolling Down The Highway

This wooden spool wanted to get to Uniontown, PA and it didn't want to wait. Roll free, cowboy.