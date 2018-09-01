(REALLY FREAKING FAST)

This Is The Fastest A Snowmobile Has Ever Traveled On Grass

Kelly Shilts travels 145 miles per hour in what's being called "the fastest pass ever," and maybe we should all be riding snowmobiles everywhere?
Jason Asselin via Rumble
