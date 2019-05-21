Man Puts His Blood, Sweat And Tears Into Restoring His Father's Badass Vintage Chainsaw

A BUMPIER-THAN-EXPECTED RIDE
100% COMPUTER GENERATED
THEY WOULD RUB YOU THE WRONG WAY
OFF THE SHALLOW END
THE SINK SPLASHES BACK
Man Discovers A Pretty Serious Design Flaw In A Dyson Faucet/Hand Dryer
WATCH THIS SPACE
IT'S GONNA BE A WHILE
Massive Parade Of Ducks Cross The Street To The Shock Of Motorists
MISSING THE FOREST FOR THE TREES
An (Even More) Inconvenient Truth
Why carbon credits for forest preservation may be worse than nothing.
'HELPS ME GET MORE WORK DONE'
I Was Wrong About The iPad Pro
What I've discovered this time around is a sense of delight from the iPad that I hadn't really seen in technology for a while.
BETWEEN A ROCK AND THIRD PLACE
Rock Climber Crushes An Impossible Boulder At The Boulder World Cup
We're officially in awe with this superhuman performance from climber Jan Hojer, who went on to win third place in the competition.
SHOW THE TELLS
Former FBI Body Language Expert Explains The Body Language Cues That Actually Mean Something
Covering your mouth when you're speaking doesn't actually mean you're lying. Joe Navarro, who spent 25 years with the FBI, where he worked on catching spies, knows what's actually going on.
CONTACT HIGH
Repairman Trips On LSD While Fixing A Vintage Synth Covered In It
Late last year, Eliot Curtis volunteered to fix a vintage "analog music modular instrument" owned by the music department at Cal State University East Bay. And when he found some residue stuck under a knob, he didn't realize it was LSD.
LOCK 'EM UP
TurboTax Uses A 'Military Discount' To Trick Troops Into Paying To File Their Taxes
Intuit, the maker of TurboTax, created and promoted a "military discount" that charges service members who are eligible to file for free.
CAN'T GET NO SATISFACTION
John Mulaney Dishes On The Time Mick Jagger Said He Wasn't Funny To His Face
In this clip from Mulaney's Netflix "Kid Gorgeous" special, Mulaney reveals what we've always suspected: famous people are weird.
'THE LONG SPITE'
Was The 'Game Of Thrones' Finale The Most Hated Ever?
We've read the takes and seen the memes. Now it's time to use data to figure out just how much viewers disliked Season 8 relative to the hit show's lofty standards.
NOT IN MY BACKYARD
America's Cities Are Unlivable. Blame Wealthy Liberals
The demise of a California housing measure shows how progressives abandon progressive values in their own backyards.
AND YOU THOUGHT YOUR DAY WAS BAD
This Poor Farmer Has Literally The Crappiest Day Ever At Work
Nothing to make you feel more cowed at work than being in the firing line of a cow's projectile poop.
A FINE LINE TO CROSS
This Rare View Of The Line That Separates Day And Night On Earth Is Beautiful
It's not every day that the International Space Station is aligned with the terminator, the line that divides day and night.
DOWN IN FRAGGLE ROCK
The Weirdest Work Commute Through An Underground Mine
Take a journey to work at a business park in a repurposed limestone mine in Missouri.