Paraglider's Takeoff Attempt Does... Not Go According To Plan

You could beat the heat by watching a dumb action movie in an air-conditioned theater, or go see rapper/producer/writer/director Boots Riley's cinema debut that has everyone talking. Here's what the reviews say.
If you've watched TV in the last couple years, there's a good chance you've seen the Flex Tape infomercial, where the guy repairs a boat he's just cut in half. Does that actually work in non-infomercial-land?
Musk's half-hearted apology came in the form of a response to another person’s tweet. That tweet defends Musk’s actions in Thailand and claims that "journalism is dead." The tweet also links out to a Quora post that describes media coverage of Musk as a "fake news" conspiracy.
Nothing beats a fresh, hot, unadulterated New York bagel, of course, but I'm from the New York suburbs and have had access to good bagels my entire life. I'm past the idea that bagels are untouchable perfection.
"Sprawled over 160 acres at Anaheim, California, 23 miles southeast of Los Angeles, it is easily the most lavish amusement park on earth… Uncle Walt packs his new park with the stuff children's dreams are made on."