EAST? I THOUGHT YOU SAID WEEST

A 150 Million Dollar Error For NASA Was Caused By A Single Missing Symbol

0 diggs
Double check for overbars, friends.
Real Engineering
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
KINGS OF THE FOREST

4 diggs dodho.com
The Rautes, known as the Kings of Forest, migrate from river valleys up to middle hills in the Western parts of Nepal living in temporary camps hidden away from the villages in remote parts of the forest.