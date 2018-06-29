Better is a digital lender determined to transform the mortgage industry. Most people think home ownership isn’t an option. But with automated discounts, first-time homebuyer programs and low down payment options, Better makes buying a home more feasible than you think.
As in any conflict, the combatants in World War I required manpower — and money. Making propaganda posters about the war being waged was a way to ensure a steady supply of both. Here, a collection of some of the most striking art from that era.
The eclipse is set to last for one hour and 43 minutes. That means that if it really is our last day on Earth, the media will have more than enough time to blog about it, maybe even twice if you are a buff blogger like me.