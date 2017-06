Sean Hannity just defended DONALD FREAKING TRUMP by comparing the "Russia conspiracies" to "birther conspiracies" Can't make this shit up pic.twitter.com/rrjulSuRaO

There are several good, legitimate defenses one could make for the Trump administration when it comes to the Russia controversy. That it's similar to the birther movement against Obama, which Trump championed, is... not one of them.