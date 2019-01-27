EURONET? EURONOT

Guy Exposes ATM Company That Systematically Scams Foreign Tourists All Around Europe

If you just follow the prompts on a regular-looking ATM in Prague, it turns out you can get screwed out of a lot of money.
Honest Guide via Boing Boing
