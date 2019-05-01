SCOOTERING IS... COOL NOW?

This Scooter Backflip Off A 20-Step Staircase Is Insane

Skater (scooterer?) Dante Hutchinson took on the famous El Toro stairs in Lake Forest, California and holy moly, he landed it.
