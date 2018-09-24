THIS SEEMS VERY UNCOMFORTABLE

Watching This Snake Work Its Ass Off To Swallow A Chicken Egg Is Oddly Mesmerizing

This eastern rat snake's eyes are definitely bigger than its stomach, but this long boy may just have the chutzpah to pull it off.
