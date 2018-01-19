DON'T DRINK AND RUN, KIDS

Drunk Eagles Fan Gets Absolutely Obliterated By A Subway Pole

8 diggs
You can watch this video now, or you'll probably see a GIF of this guy whenever the Eagles are mentioned for the next decade.
Via Jukin
