It Turns Out 10 Days Is Plenty Of Time To Dry-Age A Burger

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: why the kids these days are so on edge, why eating lunch at your desk is bad and why you shouldn't respond to every email.
During the week, I'm a web developer at New York Magazine, toiling in the JavaScript trenches. My boyfriend Marc is an attorney. But on Saturday nights at 10:18 p.m. each week, for .3476 seconds, we become the "SNL" Opening Credits Kiss Couple.
The uncompromising construction starts with a beefy 23 oz fleece from South Carolina, heavy-duty zippers from Georgia and twill tape from Philadelphia. It’s all expertly cut, sewn and washed in Los Angeles into a premium sweatshirt that’ll grow with you.