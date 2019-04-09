Thief Determines The Best Way To Shoplift A Chainsaw Is To Stick It In His Pants...

The Event Horizon Telescope, an international array of observatories teaming up to form a virtual, Earth-sized telescope in the hopes of capturing the first real image of a black hole, held six simultaneous press conferences across the globe today — and what those conferences announced did not disappoint.
The world is losing monarch butterflies at a startling rate, as logging, herbicides and other human activities destroy natural habitats. But the biggest threat yet has only recently come into focus: climate change.