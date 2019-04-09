KNOCK ON WOOD

Thief Determines The Best Way To Shoplift A Chainsaw Is To Stick It In His Pants...

0 diggs
Ah, the ego of a man who thinks no one will question an impossibly large item poking through his pants.
Via Newsflare
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SMOOTH MOVE, EINSTEIN

14 diggs
The Event Horizon Telescope, an international array of observatories teaming up to form a virtual, Earth-sized telescope in the hopes of capturing the first real image of a black hole, held six simultaneous press conferences across the globe today — and what those conferences announced did not disappoint.