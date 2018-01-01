Why A Quirky British B&B Is Now A Sensation In Japan

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts. This week: Leading retirement expert suggests millennials work until they're 70, the Salton Sea is a festering sore and soccer style is very in now.
With monday.com you can manage projects and tasks in a single board, move through the timeline visually and intuitively and communicate with your teammates in the context of each task. Plus, it connects with all the apps you already use and love like Dropbox, Google Drive, and Zapier.