BURN IT DOWN

Here It Is: The Most Disturbing Gender Reveal Video Out There

0 diggs
What gender is the baby? We don't even know, because we're too pre-occupied with the horrifying blow-up baby that appears.
Via Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MILLIONAIRES ONLY

0 diggs The Atlantic
There has never been a town like the one San Francisco is becoming, a place where a single industry composed almost entirely of rich people thoroughly dominates the local economy.
A SHOT IN THE DARK

0 diggs NPR
Some drills are sedate, where teachers lock doors, turn out lights and tell kids to hide in a corner. Others are hyper-realistic, with plastic pellets and fake blood. There's little academic, peer-reviewed research that can answer a big question for school administrators: What types of school security systems, including these drills, actually work?
DYING FOR A ROLE

0 diggs aeon.co
After Heath Ledger's untimely death, his performance — and the events leading up to it — were voyeuristically scrutinized. Can immersing oneself into a role be physically harmful?