Janelle Monáe's music was already out of this world. But now, after taking one small step into Hollywood with a role in Oscar favorite Moonlight, she's taken the next big jump forward with Hidden Figures, playing a bold Space Age pioneer.
It is no longer a question of if, but of when, Serena Williams will surpass Steffi Graf's Open era Grand Slam record. Once she reaches 23, the buzz will turn to Margaret Court's all-era record of 24, and history will beckon again.
The company wants the attention of the world’s well-off cosmopolitan consumers, and is investing billions of dollars in a multifront effort to create a lingua franca of original programming, while also upgrading the world’s video streaming structure.
Raheel Siddiqui was a young Muslim who dreamed of becoming a Marine. At twenty, he started basic training at Parris Island, where barking drill sergeants transform callow recruits into elite killing machines. Less than two weeks after he arrived, Siddiqui suffered a mysterious and fatal fall.