Memorial Day Sale: Snag Affordable Shoes, Swimwear And More At Zappos

For this nice long weekend, Zappos is running a big sale on everything from flip flops to yoga mats. If you need some summer outfits, shoes or accessories, these deals are well worth your time.

Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker

 

These smart-looking canvas sneakers from Superga are incredibly well-liked, and available in six color options to boot.

[Buy]

O'Neill Reactor-2 2mm Back Zip Short Sleeve Spring


 

If you’re headed to the beach this summer, this sleek wetsuit is a snazzy way to stay comfortable in the water.

[Buy]

Keen Whisper

 

As something of a hybrid between a traditional sandal and a sneaker, the Keen Whisper is a solid shoe for kickin’ it by the water.

[Buy]

Nike Dry Tempo Short

 

For those of us who exercise regularly, sweat build up can be a real problem. To deal with that issue, these shorts from Nike are designed to wick away sweat for optimal evaporation.

[Buy]


Grant Brunner is the Commerce Lead at BuySellAds.

