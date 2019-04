Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish isn't just out there throwing heat.

He's throwing heat seeking missiles.

Watch this fastball careen off Miami Marlins batter Lewis Brinson, Darvish's own teammate catcher Willson Contreras and finally umpire Brian O'Nora.

This 99 MPH fastball from Yu Darvish took out the batter, his catcher and the ump 😳



(via @Cut4)pic.twitter.com/SIv7nQG9Ks — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 16, 2019

How did that happen? Let's take a closer look with some baseball analytic tools:

Yu Darvish, 99mph Triple Kill Fastball (with motion tracker). pic.twitter.com/34DtSIigFG — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 16, 2019

Looks like if baseball doesn't work out, Darvish has a career carved out for him in professional dodgeball.