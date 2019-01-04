The States Where Young Adults Are Most Likely To Be Living With Their Parents, Mapped

Let's face it: we all want to move out of our parents' houses and be as independent as we pretend to be, but for young people in certain states, that's something much easier said than done.

According to the US Census Bureau, around 34.5% of young adults — individuals between the age of 18 and 34 — lived with their parents in 2017. The percentage of young adults living in their parents' houses differ greatly with each state, however, as can be seen by this map made by user Overflow Data using community surveys' data from the Census Bureau in 2017 (click here for the interactive version):

Among all the states, New Jersey has the highest percentage, with 47.3% of young people living with their parents. Connecticut and New York follow closely behind with percentages of 42% and 41.2%.

Somewhat surprisingly, Washington DC has the lowest percentage of young adults living with their parents. Of the 200,000 young adults that lived in DC in 2017, only 15.5% lived with their parents. In addition to DC, the two Dakotas also have some of the lowest percentages of young adults living in their parents' houses in the US. Merely 15.6% of young adults in North Dakota live with their parents, while in South Dakota, the percentage is slightly higher at 19.2%.

Most of these figures would seem to make sense if we consider the real estate prices of each state and district. Average home prices and rental prices are pretty expensive in states like New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, making it more likely for young adults to live with their parents instead of venturing out of the nest, while real estate and living costs are relatively cheap in states in the Midwest. And in the case of Washington DC, perhaps the low percentage could have something to do with the fact that the district attracts hordes of young professionals, many of whom were not originally from DC and therefore would be less likely to live with their parents.

[Overflaw Data via VividMaps]