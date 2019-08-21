The World's Largest Companies By Revenue, Visualized

​The biggest companies in the world continue to rake in the big bucks. Just a small group of mega-Goliath corporations dominate the global economy — but which ones control most of the money? Using data from Fortune magazine, the data visualization gurus at HowMuch.net looked at the top 100 companies in the world, organized them by industry sector and illustrated which ones were the biggest overall by revenue. See the full image here.

Despite dominating most people's lives and disrupting the American retail world, Amazon is not among the top ten. Its retail competitor Walmart, meanwhile, is the top earning corporation, with a hefty haul of $514 billion. Chinese oil and gas enterprise Sinopec Group (with $415 billion) and energy company Royal Dutch Shell from the Netherlands (with $397 billion) round out the top three

.