What The World Would Look Like If Borders Were Decided By The Nearest Capital

An ambitious Redditor redrew the world's maps with preference to distance to the nearest capital. Redditor ​RedstoneJunkyard used Paint.NET and devised the map by by marking and circling all the national capitals in a region, drawing lines in all the areas where the circles crossed and then erasing the circles and excess lines.



"All the borders are basically the point where you become closer to one nation capital than another," they explained. "For example, on this map, if you cross the Canadian border into the US, you become closer to DC than Ottawa. If you then cross into Cuba, you become closer to Havana than DC." See the full image below:

"Note : Excludes lesser Antilles, Pacific Islands and European Microstates because they either made the map cluttered or they would not have changed. There is also some distortion at the poles."



[Via r/MapPorn]