Canada's Easternmost Land Is The Inspiration For This Wild, Weird And Beautiful Cookbook

​You’ve cooked up linguine carbonara and feijoada and sukuma wiki and now you’re ready for something completely different. How about partridge liver mousse or urchin and squid ink capelin masago? The “Wildness” cookbook, written by the acclaimed chef of Raymonds in the historic and way out east city of St. John’s in Newfoundland, is far more than just unusual recipes, it’s also extremely beautiful.

 

 With a hundred and sixty recipes that utilize local and wild Newfoundland fare — from cod to moose to wild mushrooms — the book is an exploration of a chef’s intertwined connection to the land around him. Gorgeous landscape photography and good-enough-to-eat pics of the finished dishes accompany each recipe. Chef Jeremy Charles also wrote a story for each dish and included essays on the land and people of his rugged and wild part of Canada. The book is lovely enough to appeal to those who “cook” by ordering meals through Postmates.


