Get To Work Dry And Comfortable With Our Eleven Options For Spring Commuting

​If you drive from your hermetically sealed garage to the underground lot beneath your workplace you can commute in flip flops and board shorts year round. For those who need to contend with whatever weather spring serves up, here are some wind- and rain-ready choices for bike riders, train catchers, bus goers and other urban commuters.

They look like a pair of slim fit, dark rinse jeans, but technical details make them ready to ride. A windproof, waterproof membrane keep out the elements, while a crotch gusset prevents blow outs. There’s enough stretch for bike riding or running to catch a train and Silvadur treatment battles the stink. A good pick for cooler days.

Patagonia makes these straight fit jeans equipped with enough stretch for biking (or hiking or climbing). The breathable Coolmax fabric wicks moisture to help regulate your temp while a water-resistant finish helps light rains bead up and roll off. A good pick for warmer days.

Here’s a moisture-wicking, water-resistant option in a trim-fit city pant. Roll up the cuffs and pull out the back pocket flaps to reveal reflective trim for better visibility. You’ll arrive fresher after your commute thanks to the stretch Schoeller 3XDry technical fabric. A zip thigh pocket is a great place to stash your phone.

Also using tech fabric from Schoeller, these chinos wick sweat, resist stains and repel dirt so your pre-work cruller/coffee mishap won’t make you look a mess when you arrive. There’s a zipper at one back pocket and a hidden snap on the other, so nothing shakes loose if you have to sprint to catch a train.

Made from a poly softshell with stretch, the Signal Jacket is lightweight but keeps the rain off. The six-panel hood adjusts in three places and there’s extra length in the tail for better coverage. The hand pockets and chest pockets are zippered to secure your stuff and reflective accents keep you visible.

Generally there’s a 99% chance that if you pony up for Filson gear, you’ll be happy. This rain jacket is made from a three-layer laminate that blocks the rain but still breathes, even as you work up a sweat on your commute. Pit zippers and a stow-away hood add comfort and convenience.

Lightweight, weatherproof and packable in its own pocket, this rain jacket from The North Face also has pit zips and a hood that can accomodate a helmet. The Venture 2 earns extra points for coming in a slew of colors/combos to match your style. Or mood.

Danish shoe company ECCO offers protection from rain, puddles and whatever other wet hazards lie ahead with their Turn GTX chukka boot (GTX is for the waterproof GoreTex membrane). The sole is flexible PU and the removable insole is leather lined and breathable to handle all getting-to-work activities.

Waterproof boots without some style may as well be Hefty bags. Australian Blundstones are a classic chelsea boot with contrasting elastic sides. They’re weatherproof and durable, leather-lined and shock-absorbing, but most of all, they look good on ya.

You rock it casual, but aren’t into wet socks. Go for these classic high top skate Vans that also happen to be weather-ready. A layer between the sockliner and the outsole keeps your feet warm and dry, while the traditional Vans waffle sole is inverted for lug-based traction.

This Canadian brand started life on Kickstarter and is just about ready to go wide with their waterproof fabric sneakers (shipping in May). With a waterproofing that’s not just a coating, they keep your feet dry but still let them breathe. They’re stretchy and ultra lightweight for running, riding or sprinting to work.

