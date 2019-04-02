The Latest Urban Pack From Arc'teryx Is Waterproof And Won't Make You Fight To Get It Open

Wishlist for an everyday urban backpack: Hold my stuff. Don’t look dumb. Keep everything dry when it rains. And please, let me access my belongings with a minimum amount of futzing so I don’t look like a spaz on the sidewalk or train platform or when I go to pay at the coffee shop.

Looks like Vancouver-based outdoor brand Arc’teryx found this wishlist and used it as a blueprint for their newest urban pack. The Granville 20 (so called because it has a 20 liter capacity, and, we assume, because Granville was what Vancouver was called before it was Vancouver) comes in three colors, including an olive sheen called Bushwack, and has a sleek minimalist design. It’s made from their AC2 material, a laminate that’s waterproof and lightweight. There’s a pocket inside for a fifteen inch laptop and a mesh pocket for cables. A front pocket (safely under the flap) holds your wallet or phone. And the flap itself is secured with a custom one-handed release buckle. Futzing minimized, wishlist granted.





