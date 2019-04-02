DIGG PICKS

The Latest Urban Pack From Arc'teryx Is Waterproof And Won't Make You Fight To Get It Open

Wishlist for an everyday urban backpack: Hold my stuff. Don’t look dumb. Keep everything dry when it rains. And please, let me access my belongings with a minimum amount of futzing so I don’t look like a spaz on the sidewalk or train platform or when I go to pay at the coffee shop.

 

Looks like Vancouver-based outdoor brand Arc’teryx found this wishlist and used it as a blueprint for their newest urban pack. The Granville 20 (so called because it has a 20 liter capacity, and, we assume, because Granville was what Vancouver was called before it was Vancouver) comes in three colors, including an olive sheen called Bushwack, and has a sleek minimalist design. It’s made from their AC2 material, a laminate that’s waterproof and lightweight. There’s a pocket inside for a fifteen inch laptop and a mesh pocket for cables. A front pocket (safely under the flap) holds your wallet or phone. And the flap itself is secured with a custom one-handed release buckle. Futzing minimized, wishlist granted.


[Get one]


If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​​​

Writer of words. Drinker of sours. Will share her breakfast burrito.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
OVERGROWN AND ALL THE CREEPIER

0 diggs Messy Nessy Chic
The youngest son to one of the most brutal leaders in recent history, Tommy Suharto's tale fits somewhere on the same shelf as Pablo Escobar's and Kim Jung Un's. Parisian photographer and explorer Romain Veillon takes us through the ghostly hotel that many believe has been cursed by Suharto's victims.