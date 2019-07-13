A Clear And Simple Visualization Of The Increasing Polarization In US Politics

Every election year in the United States it seems like blue states are getting bluer and red states are getting redder — and here's a useful data visualization showing that growing divide. Reddit user u/donotwink plotted out an animated infographic showing U.S. presidential elections by state and turnout from 1980 to 2016.





Some of the key takeaways from the chart — besides record political polarization — is that voters in Maine and Minnesota are very enthusiastic about showing up to vote for president with consistently high turnout. Conversely, voters in Hawaii and West Virginia are not as keen about getting out to the polls.





[Via Reddit]