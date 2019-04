​A few caveats here:

The tweeter, David Weissman, works for Verizon.



The test was conducted in pretty much ideal conditions, close to a tower.

There was minimal load on the network during the test.

But still, a 762 Mbps download speed is a incredible number — we can barely even imagine what we'd need that much download speed for on our phones:

Thrilled to be in Minneapolis as @verizon 5G UWB makes history!



Speed test here in front of US Bank Stadium



Impressive! pic.twitter.com/jvW4YlYPMA — David Weissmann (@djweissmann) April 3, 2019

Ron Amadeo has a bit more detail on the test and the promise of 5G networks over at Ars Technica.





