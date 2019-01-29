How Cold Is It In Canada And The Upper Midwest? Colder Than Mars, In Parts

We knew we were in for a very cold, potentially life-threatening, week, but we had no idea that it was going to be this cold, like Mars-is-looking-pretty-good-now-compared-to-Earth degree of coldness.

According to Mars Weather, a Twitter account that posts updates on the weather on the red planet, in certain parts of North America, the high temperatures yesterday were even lower than Mars' last reported high:

High temps today across Canada and the upper midwest of the US didn’t reach Mars last reported high. pic.twitter.com/Zg0REwm8PI — Mars Weather (@MarsWxReport) January 28, 2019

Sol 2302 (2019-01-27), high -7C/19F, low -73C/-99F, pressure at 8.15 hPa, daylight 06:47-18:54 pic.twitter.com/UGTRSsulhx — Mars Weather (@MarsWxReport) January 29, 2019

But before you start cracking jokes about how Mars is probably an easier place to live in than Canada during winter, it's important to note that the comparison only really works when comparing high temperatures. If you look at the lowest Mars temperatures — which on January 24 was around -101°F (-74°C) — then it's still best to stick around on Earth, we'd say. And that's not to mention that merely being on the surface of Mars unprotected would boil your blood. At least for the time being, you know, before we completely destroy ourselves with climate change.



[Via Twitter]

