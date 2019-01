​Amidst a government shutdown over funding for a border wall, President Trump is pivoting hard away from his campaign rhetoric on the matter, asserting that while he said that, he didn't actually say that:

Trump: During the campaign, I would say Mexico would pay for it, I NEVER SAID THIS and never meant they would write out a check. pic.twitter.com/wYCUhAzshp — Scott McGrew (@ScottMcGrew) January 10, 2019

The president's statement comes soon after White House strategic communications director Mercedes Schlapp told CNN that taxpayers will, in fact, pay for the wall.